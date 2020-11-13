Second time around, why didn’t he win? People like me, for one. He begged women to “like him” as he repulsed us with his misogyny, disgust for the weaker among us and regular displays of ignorance on every topic he attempted to address. We also are disgusted by his toadies who suffer him with an utter lack of principle, morals and character because winning is more important to them than anything.
Mr. Trump is a weak, impotent man who uses his mouth to bully, intimidate and control. There’s actual news that a lot Americans miss because we allow the toddler to control our front pages. It’s just time to push him aside as he deserves, move ahead and start repairing the damage he has done during his four-year tantrum.
Cindy Martin, Christiansburg, Va.