Patented in 1873 by Levi Strauss and Reno, Nev., tailor Jacob Davis, dyed denim bluejeans went from being workwear to being hip for all, starting in the 1950s, when Marlon Brando and James Dean wore them in “The Wild One” and “Rebel Without a Cause,” respectively. Jeans have crossed so many cultural and social boundaries that they represent a kind of unity and common ground, if not common purpose, at a time of cultural and political divisiveness. And they look great. I, for one, plan to continue wearing jeans — hopefully soon at in-person social and professional gatherings.
Steven Findlay, Barnesville