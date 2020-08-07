Oh no! Jeans out of fashion? Forgive me for glibness amid the horrors of the pandemic, but this is a novel coronavirus impact we should not abide. The comfort of sweatpants, activewear and the like is understandable while we are stuck at home. But denim jeans are more than just another pair of pants. They are an American institution. They are, with the classic T-shirt, the most egalitarian of sartorial choices. Everybody wears them — rich and poor, liberal and conservative, Black and White, the construction worker, the farmer, the office warrior, the executive.  

Patented in 1873 by Levi Strauss and Reno, Nev., tailor Jacob Davis, dyed denim bluejeans went from being workwear to being hip for all, starting in the 1950s, when Marlon Brando and James Dean wore them in “The Wild One” and “Rebel Without a Cause,” respectively. Jeans have crossed so many cultural and social boundaries that they represent a kind of unity and common ground, if not common purpose, at a time of cultural and political divisiveness. And they look great. I, for one, plan to continue wearing jeans — hopefully soon at in-person social and professional gatherings.

Steven FindlayBarnesville