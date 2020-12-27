As historian Sean Wilentz noted, the Helsinki Accords were roundly condemned by Cold Warriors at the time, but subsequent events have shown that the accords encouraged dissident movements in the Soviet bloc, and in the U.S.S.R. itself, beginning with Lech Walesa and Solidarity in 1976.
President Jimmy Carter made human rights a priority of his foreign policy. Robert M. Gates wrote, “Carter had, in fact, changed the long-standing rules of the Cold War. Through his human rights policies, he became the first president since Truman to challenge directly the legitimacy of the Soviet government in the eyes of its own people.”
Mr. Carter’s efforts, derided at the time, “marked a decisive and historic turning point in the U.S.-Soviet relationship.”
Martin B. Nass, Silver Spring