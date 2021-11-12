The grounds for removing JMU from post-conference games are based on an outdated policy that was originally created to prevent a university from playing in conference championships during the gap year when it is no longer a member of the CAA. This poor interpretation of the policy is a transparent look into the greed that consumes the association that profits by exploiting college athletes. If the CAA is willing to bend a rule to unjustly disadvantage the success of 500 college students, then it becomes clear it doesn’t stand for what it claims is its mission. The CAA could have let JMU students finish their tournaments — as JMU remains a member of the CAA until June 30, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. — but instead, it selfishly prioritized its pockets over students.
If the association wants to make amends with the image of how it supports student-athletes, it must allow JMU athletes to compete in post-conference tournaments and amend this poorly written policy.
Jessani Collier, Harrisonburg, Va.
The writer is the student body
president of James Madison University.