What is “dignified” about the 21st-century version of servitude that values meatpacker jobs in deadly environments over health and life? What is dignified about working for an organization that places profits over the health or other benefits it was supposed to be providing to others, especially when these benefits could be provided more efficiently and humanely through a revised economic system? And what is “dignified” about owning and running these nonfunctional and dysfunctional organizations and businesses?