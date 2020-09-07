Dispatching his writing assignments at breakneck speed — with little patience for the niceties of grammar, spelling or accuracy — Englert would pace around the office, often regaling his co-workers with spot-on imitations of Spanky, Alfalfa and Buckwheat from “Our Gang” comedies and “The Little Rascals.”
Leaving the office at the end of the day, Englert would often sprint several blocks up the sidewalk, trying to burn off pent-up energy after eight hours in a bureaucratic environment. In his off-hours, he developed several side gigs, including one called GorillaGrams. For a small fee, a personal message to a loved one would be hand-delivered by Englert, adorned head to foot in a clunky gorilla costume.
Eventually and inevitably, Englert’s bosses at the Navy Department lost patience with his lack of focus on the job at hand. And they clearly weren’t amused the day he paraded around the office wearing his gorilla head.
His parting of ways with the military-industrial complex was amiable enough. Fortunately, Englert followed his dreams and soon started building his collection of fun and quirky night spots that would make him legendary in D.C.
Geoffrey Vincent, Arlington