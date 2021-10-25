Though we may never agree on the causes of poverty, we will most certainly be able to mark this moment in our nation’s history as either our greatest turning point for health, well-being and economic justice or our costliest missed opportunity.
We clearly have the means to make lasting progress against poverty with the Build Back Better Act and its provisions for affordable housing, paid leave and an enhanced child tax credit. Yet proposed cuts and arbitrary limitations stand to diminish its impact, reversing the progress already made in cutting child poverty in half.
Rather than being reminded of his profound influence in this process, we would do well to remind Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that it is entirely within his power to secure prosperity, security and hope in West Virginia and across the nation through a robust Build Back Better Act.
Joanna DiStefano,
Morgantown, W.Va.