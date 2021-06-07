Voting rights should dwarf the sacrosanct Senate filibuster rule on legislation — an anti-majoritarian tool. Senate rules are not part of the Constitution, contrary to the senator’s warning over changing our system of national governance, and they can be modified to make governing possible in 2021 and 2022.
Mr. Manchin’s party colleagues made him the Democratic chairman of the Senate Energy Committee and of the Senate Armed Services subcommittee on cybersecurity. Presumably, he enjoys that status.
William E. Jackson Jr.,
Davidson, N.C.
The writer was chief legislative
assistant to the Senate Democratic majority whip from 1974 to 1977.
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) has insisted he can get the Senate to act in a nonpartisan manner. He had the opportunity to deliver 10 Republican votes on the creation of a nonpartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and he failed. Notably, he failed in the face of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) statement that his intention is to oppose President Biden at every turn.
Now, the Democrats should (privately) make clear to Mr. Manchin that if he continues to refuse to end the filibuster so the Democrats can pass legislation, they will do two things: (1) If the Democrats increase their majority in the Senate in the 2022 election cycle, Manchin can expect to be marginalized; and (2) they will oppose his reelection in 2024 and wholeheartedly support a primary challenger.
If the Democrats don’t get tough with Mr. Manchin, they will lose their ability to govern. They should respond to that as the existential threat that it is.
Daniel Shapiro, Suffern, N.Y.
President Biden is calling Republican efforts to change voting laws "un-American" ["In voting fight, all eyes on Manchin," front page, June 3]. His home state of Delaware does not allow same-day registration, requires identification at the polls, limits absentee voting and does not allow early voting until 2022.
Maybe we should adopt the all-American Delaware model.
Colleen Ligibel, Annapolis