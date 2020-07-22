He was the all-too-rare leader in these terribly dangerous times who was willing to powerfully debate someone one day and then stand in proud alliance with him or her an hour later in agreement on another issue.
We are not weaker for his loss; we are stronger for what he taught us — and the next generation of fighters for liberty, justice and the common good.
Steve Stone, Richmond
Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) was “gentle and elegant,” noted Michele L. Norris in her July 19 op-ed tribute, “A civil rights giant passes the baton.” Former House speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) saw “nastiness as a virtue,” wrote Jeff Shesol in “Newt Gingrich’s lasting legacy: Making nastiness a political virtue,” his July 19 Book World review of Julian E. Zelizer’s new book, “Burning Down the House: Newt Gingrich, the Fall of a Speaker, and the Rise of the New Republican Party.” What a contrast.
Among Mr. Lewis’s final acts of public service was to co-author a letter with Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) supporting more funding for “teaching civics in schools,” reported the July 19 news article “U.S. political leaders remember Rep. John Lewis as a ‘titan’ of civil rights.”
Mr. Lewis taught civics every March by taking fellow members of Congress across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Ala., as part of the annual commemoration of the 1965 civil rights march in which state troopers brutally used whips, nightsticks and tear gas to stop the march, injuring Lewis and others, in an event that became known as “Bloody Sunday.”
Glenda C. Booth, Alexandria