He was always supportive and encouraging personally and career-wise, though he often said he’d hoped I’d have a family of my own. He might not have waved the flag, but he strongly supported the vital role of women in the workplace, including his longtime secretary, Irmy Grey, and his smart, deft chief of staff, Susan Magill, among others.
What stands out most in my memories of him, though, is something he said as he passed my desk years ago. He said that the country comes first. There’d been nothing to precede the statement, so I thought he might merely be thinking out loud. I suppose I said something banal and naive because he stopped cold. All but wagging his finger at me, he firmly declared: “No, young lady. I want you to always remember, that wherever you go and whatever you do, the country comes first!”
These last years, I could but imagine his thoughts about how many of the party and our citizens failed to do so and continue to supersede that belief.
But for former senator John Warner (R-Va.), there might not be a Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Though Sen. Charles Mathias (R-Md.) introduced the legislation to provide a site, Mr. Warner started the fundraising campaign and stood by the project through its bleakest times.
At a heated meeting over the controversial design, Mr. Warner heroically stood for five hours, directing the proceedings, preserving order and decorum and achieving a resolution. After the groundbreaking, Mr. Warner hosted in a Senate reception room a luncheon that was crashed by veterans who loudly complained about not being invited. Remaining totally unruffled, Mr. Warner, in a conciliatory voice, invited them all to join him for lunch in the Senate dining room next door, which they gladly accepted.
When, in recognition of his role as the unselfish and heroic champion of the cause from the very beginning, we invited him to be the keynote speaker at the Vietnam Veteran Wall’s dedication, he said, “Aw, you guys don’t have to do that.” We laughed.
The writer was executive director and project director of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund from 1979 to 1983.
Former senator John Warner had the kind of conscience that would not allow him to substitute what was wanted for what was right. Anyone in public service would do well to cast their eyes on this true statesman and reflect on his or her own standards.
One of former senator John Warner’s wonderful instincts was his determination, as Navy secretary, to spend holidays with service members at sea. He believed that if they couldn’t be home on Christmas, then it was his job to go wherever they were and thank them.
The writer is a former deputy general counsel of the Navy.