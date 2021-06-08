The brouhaha over whether Johns Hopkins’s founder should be regarded as an emancipationist seems shortsighted [“Scholars: Hopkins’s slavery ties are murky,” Metro, June 7]. I agree with William G. Thomas III and Seth Rockman, cited in the article, that scholars ought to help us better understand what was going on in our country in the years when slavery was legal. I was amazed to learn from Mr. Thomas’s book “A Question of Freedom: The Families Who Challenged Slavery From the Nation’s Founding to the Civil War” that many enslaved people challenged their status through the courts, using every legal means available to get themselves and their families out from under an inhumane, immoral system. And that even as powerful people changed the ground rules, making freedom always just out of reach, they persisted. What a different country we would have today if that had succeeded.