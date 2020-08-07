But the writers argued not that some of those honored are unworthy because of their specific moral failings but that all such eponyms must be abolished, because those men were part of a “colonial system that wove the fabric of systemic racism through every aspect of our lives.” The writers rejected distinguishing worthy from unworthy individuals on the grounds that “the stench of colonialism has saturated each of its participants.”
Mr. Foley and Mr. Rutter’s argument would imply that no White American who lived before, say, 1861 should be honored, no matter his or her personal achievements or qualities, because the society they lived in was racist and colonialist.
Why not judge people as individuals rather than as symbols of a favored or disfavored identity?
John Shea, Ellicott City