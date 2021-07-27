Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (D-Md.), one of the speaker’s commission appointees, helped draft the impeachment resolution and led the House members who presented the case to the Senate. He and every other Pelosi commission appointee, including Republican renegade Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.), voted to impeach the president, and they could have done so only if they were convinced the evidence supported the claim that the president was responsible for the riot. On the other hand, the two Republican appointees the speaker bounced from her commission could have opposed impeachment on several grounds. They might have been bothered by the lack of House impeachment hearings, the absence of evidence so egregious the House managers had to beg the Senate to seek evidence they didn’t produce, or the refusal to allow the president to present a defense. They may have thought it was unconstitutional to impeach a president who would be gone before the Senate could act to remove him.