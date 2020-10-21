Perhaps the best commentary on this came from McGovern himself, who wrote of his 1972 campaign in an Outlook essay, “That losing feeling,” published by The Post on Sept. 30, 2012: “Almost all my experience up to that point had convinced . . . me anything was possible. I had a capable team and dedicated supporters. The crowds at campaign events were large and enthusiastic. I didn’t pay undue attention to the polls, and I wasn’t overly concerned that there would be no face-to-face debates with Nixon. But when election night came and the early returns revealed one of the most lopsided victories in U.S. history, I was genuinely stunned.”

Is Mr. Trump in for a similar stunner? History seems to suggest he might be.

Edward Epstein, Chevy Chase

The Oct. 16 front-page article “Contrasts sharp in dueling town halls” noted that the president said he did not know about QAnon. About this statement, there is only one conclusion between two truly horrifying choices: He is lying, or he is frighteningly and willfully ignorant. For those who want to believe him, they, at least, must admit he should know of this group. The article noted QAnon members regularly appear to support him at his rallies. Of course he knows about QAnon. I am still not numb to feeling true fear at his ease in spouting transparent lies.

Sheila A. Albin, Bethesda

To the list of crimes detailed by Barbara McQuade and Joyce White Vance in their Oct. 18 Outlook essay, “A rap sheet for an ex-president,” that President Trump could (and should) be charged with, I submit that there’s one more that should be added. I feel he should be charged with crimes against humanity for his policy of separating innocent children from their parents at the border. Those kids faced senseless and horrific treatment and many, if not all of them, will face psychological trauma for years to come. The decision to put those children in cages was both criminal and inhumane, and the president should be held to account at the International Criminal Court.

Danny Gainsburg, Washington

The Oct. 18 Outlook section presented differing opinions on how He-Who-Shall-Not-Be-Named should be judged. One essay listed the crimes he might be charged with; another argued we should simply let history be the judge. I can’t help but think that Nov. 3 will provide all the judgment we need.