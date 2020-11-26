However, the National Endowment for Democracy is not the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. While Ms. Shelton may have been a good fit for the former, numerous economists have said that she is a bad fit for the Fed.
Ms. Shelton is described as an economist. However, I note that she has an MBA and a PhD in business administration. Her undergraduate degree was in education. This is a substantial educational achievement. But I see no evidence that she is an economist. The Fed deserves better.
John J. Landers, Bethesda