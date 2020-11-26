In his Nov. 22 letter “A caricature of Ms. Shelton,” about the nomination of Judy Shelton to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, George Weigel said that he worked with Ms. Shelton on the board of directors of the National Endowment for Democracy and found her to be “a model of fair-mindedness, civility and bipartisanship.” I’ll take Mr. Weigel’s word on this.

However, the National Endowment for Democracy is not the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. While Ms. Shelton may have been a good fit for the former, numerous economists have said that she is a bad fit for the Fed.

Ms. Shelton is described as an economist. However, I note that she has an MBA and a PhD in business administration. Her undergraduate degree was in education. This is a substantial educational achievement. But I see no evidence that she is an economist. The Fed deserves better.

John J. Landers, Bethesda