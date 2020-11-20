It is impossible for any of us who worked with Judy Shelton on the board of directors of the National Endowment for Democracy to recognize Ms. Shelton in the caricature created by the Nov. 16 editorial “A bad sign for Mr. Biden” and some of The Post’s columnists since Ms. Shelton’s nomination to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. In the years I knew and worked with her on the NED board, Ms. Shelton was a model of fair-mindedness, civility and bipartisanship. Washington could use more of her decency these days.