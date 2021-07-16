Most Democrats (who generally opposed Mr. Trump) are getting vaccinated, while a large portion of Republicans (who generally supported Mr. Trump) are not. How nonsensical it is that 55 percent of Republicans deny themselves the sole fruit of their hero’s labors, while 86 percent of Democrats roll up their sleeves, hold their nose and take their medicine.
Lenny Rudow, Edgewater
Eugene Robinson’s and Michael Gerson’s July 13 op-eds discussed the fact that many Republican politicians and Fox News are encouraging followers not to take the coronavirus vaccine. They are playing on some people’s ignorance about the vaccines and others’ “tragically misapplied libertarianism.” Only 45 percent of Republicans have received even one dose of a vaccine, compared with 86 percent of Democrats. About 99.5 percent of recent deaths from the coronavirus are among unvaccinated people. How many of their followers will have to die before they realize the folly of their actions?
Marilyn Hamly, Williamsburg, Va.
Regarding the July 11 news article “Pfizer, U.S. officials are expected to discuss boosters soon”:
Effectiveness in an individual should not be conflated with efficacy in protecting our communities. It is reassuring that individuals who have not received a Pfizer booster but contract the coronavirus remain exceedingly unlikely to suffer life-threatening complications. Still, upon infecting an individual who has received a booster, the virus unquestionably has far less ability to multiply and give rise to new variants that are subsequently transmitted than it would in those individuals who have not received the booster.
Viruses replicate better in less vaccinated patients, explaining the symptomatic disease expected in the roughly 36 percent of those fully vaccinated but not given the booster. The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should stop focusing on whether a Pfizer booster adds protection for the individual and instead focus on why recommending the booster will likely better protect the public. Endorse the booster now to prevent the emergence of more deadly variants.
Steven Sorscher, Winston-Salem, N.C.