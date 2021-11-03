Congress prefers tax credits and outlays supporting energy firms that pollute. Given the negative externalities of polluting energy, energy demand can best be constrained with pollution taxes on energy usage. Most of Mr. Biden’s other budgetary plans — babies — should be called wise investments. But Mr. Biden’s climate change part is not wise. On balance, this part avoids constraining energy use, climate change and pollution. This costly climate change part also raises fiscal deficits and forces children to pay later for such policy mistakes. Why not toss out polluting garbage and better feed babies?
David V. Pritchett, McLean