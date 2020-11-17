I invite Justice Alito to walk among my flags. Today there are more than 247,000 white flags fluttering in the breeze outside the D.C. Armory, each one representing a loved one who will never again participate in our democratic system.

Justice Alito notes that the pandemic serves as a constitutional stress test. It also serves as a moral stress test — one we are losing. When the rights of some morally impinge on the rights of others and deny the common good, who adjudicates that?

Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg, Bethesda

The writer is the creator of “In

America: How Could This Happen?”

Regarding Ruth Marcus’s Nov. 15 0p-ed, “Why so sour, Justice Alito?”:

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. is troubled that government actions to fight the novel coronavirus impinge on civil liberty. However, in the past his court has found that government can impose mandatory measures to protect public health. In 1905, in Jacobson v. Massachusetts, the Supreme Court found that local governments could require smallpox vaccinations.

There were times that the United States had as many as 100,000 smallpox cases per year. Then vaccination became near-universal. No case has been reported since 1950.

Peter Bridges, Arlington

On Nov. 12, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. addressed the Federalist Society, saying that “the pandemic has resulted in previously unimaginable restrictions on individual liberty” [“In stern speech, Alito laments restrictions on freedoms during pandemic,” news, Nov. 14].

I wonder how he feels about the restrictions on smoking in indoor public places, the Food and Drug Administration restrictions on the use of thalidomide or, conversely, the restrictions on illicit drug use that promote Black American incarcerations in greater numbers than Whites.