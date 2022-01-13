Abby Raphael, Arlington
In another first-rate column concerning the Supreme Court, Ruth Marcus explained why “wearing a mask is the decent thing to do” because it protects not only wearers but also those around them. Justice Neil M. Gorsuch “chose poorly” by not wearing a mask, ostensibly because, as a libertarian, “he doesn’t like being told what to do.”
Ms. Marcus quoted Justice Gorsuch asking, in connection with vaccine mandates for hospital and nursing staff, “Could [the government] also implement regulations about exercise regimes, sleep habits, medicines and supplements that must be ingested by hospital employees in the name of health and safety?”
It is astonishing that a Supreme Court justice would not recognize such a false analogy. Regulations involving exercise regimes, sleep habits, medicines or supplements would affect only those who follow them. They would be analogous to laws requiring seat belts and motorcycle helmets, which protect only the wearers. A mask mandate involves a public good — protection from disease — that benefits all members of society, including, albeit to a lesser extent, those who disregard it. Well-educated libertarians should recognize that such a mandate is analogous to a law that prohibits texting while driving, which also protects other drivers and pedestrians.
As Mr. Gorsuch’s conduct makes clear, a public good cannot be adequately provided by simply asking individuals to do what is needed.
Stephen Silberman, Arlington
I was struck by the juxtaposition of columns by Sergio Peçanha [“Pope Francis, your comments on choosing pets over children don’t add up”] and Ruth Marcus [“Where was Gorsuch’s mask?”] and a letter from Robert E. Honig [“The value of social bonds”] in the Jan. 10 edition of The Post that all touched on the subject of freedom and community, because our nation and the world are being torn apart by these issues.
I take issue with Mr. Peçanha’s statement that “exercising free will is not equal to being selfish.” When your free-will choices impact other people or endanger other people, that is the definition of selfish. Not wearing a mask and not getting the vaccine endanger those around you. You’re free to make those choices in your own private space, but not in public. As Mr. Honig pointed out, our social bonds are what make us a united community, but if we think only of our “freedom” to make selfish choices, then our “community” will consist only of self-absorbed, immature individuals with no consideration for anything or anyone but themselves. That seems to me like a very cheap version of freedom.
Molly Sprouse, Henrico, Va.
Unlike Sergio Peçanha, I was not born a Catholic, but I am grateful that he spoke out against the comments made by Pope Francis regarding those of us who elect not to have children and the disturbing bridge of guilt that was then built to shame pet-parenting.
My wife and I were married later in life and made a difficult decision, largely based on our age, not to have children. Though I would have embraced being a father, I often consider the world today that we are leaving for future generations and the challenges that elderly parenting would have presented for my wife and me and for our children. I have no regrets. In our lifetimes, we have collectively raised 10 adorable canines, each with its own unique personality. All of these, save one, were rescued from abandonment, euthanasia or abuse. We have been fulfilled by their unconditional love and companionship. We regard them as part of our family.
This is an institution that has largely turned a blind eye to years of child abuse and molestation within its own ministry, so I’m not sure I understand what license it feels it has to pass judgment on those of us who rescue and raise pets, much less on those who weigh concerns about the dangers and potential consequences associated with raising children in today’s world.
Steven Graul, Reston