I take issue with Mr. Peçanha’s statement that “exercising free will is not equal to being selfish.” When your free-will choices impact other people or endanger other people, that is the definition of selfish. Not wearing a mask and not getting the vaccine endanger those around you. You’re free to make those choices in your own private space, but not in public. As Mr. Honig pointed out, our social bonds are what make us a united community, but if we think only of our “freedom” to make selfish choices, then our “community” will consist only of self-absorbed, immature individuals with no consideration for anything or anyone but themselves. That seems to me like a very cheap version of freedom.