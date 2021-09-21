That law, written by Rep. Barbara Jordan (D-Tex.) as part of a 1976 Crime Control Act, not only prohibits discrimination on more grounds than Title VI (adding color and national origin) but, even more important, contains stringent and timely trigger mechanisms aimed at ensuring grantees’ compliance. Here’s hoping the department takes advantage of these uniquely strong provisions to finally end the long, sad history of illegal discrimination across the criminal justice system.
Dave Tevelin, Arlington