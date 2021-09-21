As a former attorney in the civil rights and general counsel offices of the grant arm of the Justice Department, I read the Sept. 17 Politics & the Nation article “Justice Dept. to review its civil rights oversight of police” with great interest. Though the article addressed Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act’s prohibitions against grant recipients discriminating on the basis of race, ethnicity, religion and sex, it failed to mention that the Justice Department has its own law banning discrimination in its funding, currently codified at 34 U.S.C. 10228(c)

That law, written by Rep. Barbara Jordan (D-Tex.) as part of a 1976 Crime Control Act, not only prohibits discrimination on more grounds than Title VI (adding color and national origin) but, even more important, contains stringent and timely trigger mechanisms aimed at ensuring grantees’ compliance. Here’s hoping the department takes advantage of these uniquely strong provisions to finally end the long, sad history of illegal discrimination across the criminal justice system.

Dave Tevelin, Arlington