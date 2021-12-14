From where I sit, both Sam Tanenhaus and Joanne B. Freeman were right in their Dec. 12 Outlook essays, “The coup next time.” There is an effort to overthrow our democracy that is well-funded, well-organized and well-led. It acts through vigilantes in the streets, in school board meetings and meetings of town councils and county boards. In the state governments, this movement controls the right to vote, which is being seriously curtailed. This movement has a well-oiled media operation that keeps its adherents informed and active. There is another sort of opposing organization. But it is not really organized, does not appreciate the fact that we are in a new civil war and, even if it were aware of the existential threat we face, could do little. These opponents go under the name of the Democratic Party.