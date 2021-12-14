This prompts a simple question: Where in the superlative reportage about those plotting a coup against our country is Attorney General Merrick Garland? He and his lawyers have charged hundreds of insurrectionists with petty crimes with little prison time (small fish, indeed) while those who schemed and plotted the blatant insurrection remain free to plot another day. Why has Mr. Garland remained silent and not shouted from the rooftops that our democracy is in grave peril and threatened by Mr. Trump and his accomplices? What are Mr. Garland’s plans to thwart a second coup attempt in 2024 that might be even more violent than the first?
We claim to be a nation of laws, yet we see the most egregious violations of the law in the in-your-face plot to overthrow legitimate government, so egregious, in fact, that the nation founded by George Washington, John Adams, Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton and James Madison may be in its final days. Mr. Garland and the Justice Department need to forcefully and aggressively call Mr. Trump and his “big lie” and his fellow insurrectionists to account to prevent them from destroying democracy and our republic.
Richard L. McCloud,
Fredericksburg, Va.
Risa Brooks and Erica De Bruin’s excellent Dec. 12 Outlook essay, “18 steps to a democratic breakdown,” beautifully set out a list of challenges facing our democracy today. Our democracy needs to be tended to by people who believe in it and are willing to defend it against those who don’t. The time to defend it is now. It is too late when state legislatures or state voting administrators act to disrupt elections in 2022 or 2024, taking actions to restrict or overturn the vote of the people. Then the crisis will be upon us, and society will be erupting in conflict and quite possibly violence.
We need to confront these challenges now, requiring fair elections and a proper count. If we cannot do that, we don’t deserve the democracy our forefathers fought and died for.
Gary McDavid, Bethesda
From where I sit, both Sam Tanenhaus and Joanne B. Freeman were right in their Dec. 12 Outlook essays, “The coup next time.” There is an effort to overthrow our democracy that is well-funded, well-organized and well-led. It acts through vigilantes in the streets, in school board meetings and meetings of town councils and county boards. In the state governments, this movement controls the right to vote, which is being seriously curtailed. This movement has a well-oiled media operation that keeps its adherents informed and active. There is another sort of opposing organization. But it is not really organized, does not appreciate the fact that we are in a new civil war and, even if it were aware of the existential threat we face, could do little. These opponents go under the name of the Democratic Party.
In our last civil war, there was no mistake about what was underway. Both sides knew what was going on and what was at stake. It was a shooting war. This one is more subtle. It is easy for the movement to divert the opposition and keep it distracted and divided. So far, the movement has been chalking up a series of successes while the so-called opposition goes on its merry way seemingly ignoring the gravity of the threat our democracy faces while squabbling over who has more sway over this or that.
Just because we have been on the road of a democratic society, evolving toward improvement and moving to better the lives of our fellow citizens does not mean we will continue on that road. If we are to stay on this road, everyone will need to become involved and do their part. Democracy is not a spectator sport.
Marvin D. Miller, Alexandria