Presidents from Ronald Reagan (“A Nation at Risk” report) to George W. Bush (No Child Left Behind Act) to Barack Obama (Every Student Succeeds Act) have taken their turn at calling for reform in K-12 education. While admirable and necessary, these initiatives do not address the time it takes to transmit the body of knowledge and skill-set acquisition requirements needed to live in the world today. Free community college is a step in the right direction. Mandatory K-14 elementary, secondary and postsecondary education would be even better.
Frank Burtnett, Springfield