In December 2018, a Takoma Park police dog broke free of its handler and horrifically attacked D.C. resident Ayanna Brooks, who was walking her dog in the Takoma neighborhood. The Marshall Project article “She Went Out For A Walk. Then Drogo The Police Dog Charged.” covered the incident in detail in October. The article mentioned a campaign calling on Takoma Park to disband its K-9 policing unit. Community members have sent 249 letters to date, noting that “K-9 units have been historically used to oppress and intimidate rather than to protect, particularly Black people,” but city leaders have resisted the call.
Reporting on police K-9 attacks has called attention to an outmoded approach to policing that has to end, nationally and also here at home in the D.C. area.
Seth Grimes, Takoma Park
The writer is co-founder of Takoma Park Mobilization, which seeks to end Takoma Park’s K-9 policing unit.