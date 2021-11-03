How dare Mr. Sneed think for himself! But he explains himself and his tribe clearly enough. Not that the “social scientists” who are pushing this complaint pay him any mind. They say they have determined that any team mascot with an Indian theme causes loss of self-esteem, depression, stress and suicidal ideation. They make no distinction between the terms “braves” (admirable) and “redskins” (demeaning), which shows that they are more interested in scoring ideological points than scientifically studying the actual feelings and reasoning of the people they claim to be nobly saving.
Nor have they investigated mascot names very much or they would have had to deal with the phenomenon of the Washington Senators, the New York Yankees, the Philadelphia 76ers, etc. Let us watch baseball.
Steve France, Cabin John