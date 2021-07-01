Right-wing Republicans using critical race theory as a campaign tool need to read the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders report. This study chronicled the reasons Black Americans were involved in major insurrections in the 1960s and found the main reasons were discrimination in education, employment, the environment, health-care issues and housing — basic issues of life and crucial to all Americans. Police brutality, by the way, topped the lists in every major city.
Peggy M. Spates, Hyattsville