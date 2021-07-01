Colbert I. King’s June 26 op-ed defending critical race theory, “In D.C., critical race theory is simple truth-telling,” was much needed and on time. I dare say that most Black Americans would agree with Mr. King. 

As an African American educator for 42 years, I taught social studies. My first assignment was Black history in America and American government. If students cannot learn of the losses, racism and brutality suffered by people of color in our history, something is terribly wrong in our land.

Right-wing Republicans using critical race theory as a campaign tool need to read the National Advisory Commission on Civil Disorders report. This study chronicled the reasons Black Americans were involved in major insurrections in the 1960s and found the main reasons were discrimination in education, employment, the environment, health-care issues and housing — basic issues of life and crucial to all Americans. Police brutality, by the way, topped the lists in every major city.

Peggy M. Spates, Hyattsville