If the memorial is put inside the cemetery boundaries, it would be seen only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. and only if people could have the time and extra money to take a shuttle from the main visitors’ center.
This is not the way to treat our brave men and women who serve. We need to provide every possibility for them to see and do the things that matter — for their honor. Professional guides know how to create that magic moment, that meaningful experience, to be cherished for a lifetime and shared with generations. Please answer a moral conscience and keep the Air Force Memorial accessible so that all may view and cherish it.
Melanie La Force, Arlington