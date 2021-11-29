The article was also critical of minority and female enrollment. Kings Point was the first of the five federal service academies to admit women.
Admission to Kings Point is by congressional nomination, and final selection of those nominated is based on merit: College Board scores, high school class standing, demonstrated leadership and athletic ability. Race and gender are not and should not be factors in acceptance.
Steven Turner, Fairfax
The writer, a 1961 graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, retired as a captain from the U.S. Navy.