The Nov. 25 Politics & the Nation article “Merchant Marine Academy criticized” noted that “the [congressional] review called into question whether the academy was an effective training ground for future leaders, saying that much of its curriculum was focused on preparing midshipmen for junior jobs.” I’d like to point out that the previous maritime administrator, Rear Adm. Mark H. Buzby, is a U.S. Merchant Marine Academy graduate, and so is Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), a former astronaut. Numerous graduates have become chief executives, presidents, owners and significant leaders in industry, academia and numerous other areas of endeavor. There are several serving and retired admirals in the U.S. Navy and Coast Guard who are graduates. 

The article was also critical of minority and female enrollment. Kings Point was the first of the five federal service academies to admit women.

Admission to Kings Point is by congressional nomination, and final selection of those nominated is based on merit: College Board scores, high school class standing, demonstrated leadership and athletic ability. Race and gender are not and should not be factors in acceptance. 

Steven Turner, Fairfax

The writer, a 1961 graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, retired as a captain from the U.S. Navy.