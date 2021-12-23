Executive director of the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association Bob Baldwin said, “We haven’t had structure. We haven’t had routine.” That thinking might explain a first-grader’s behavior, but not that of a teenager who has had years of in-school structure and routine. He hit the mark when he mentioned the behavior of adults over the past two years. The kind of language and mocking of people that is now considered acceptable in the political arena and on social media is simply awful. Kids are reading and listening. As long as there are no real consequences, they will continue to act inappropriately.