The article about Gov. Kim Reynolds’s unenlightened and indefensible act of easing gun restrictions, background checks and unlicensed gun sales in Iowa [“New gun law eases checks, permits,” news, April 4] should have been a front-page headline, not a mere footnote on Page A3 in the Digest.

Sadly, Ms. Reynolds (R) opined, “We will never be able to outlaw or prevent every single bad actor from getting a gun.” Perhaps, but if you prevented just one such person from getting a gun, how many little children who are now dead would have been high-schoolers celebrating Easter in Connecticut but for just one deranged gun owner? How many young people from Florida who are now dead would be entering or enjoying their college years but for just one deranged gun owner?

Ms. Reynolds proclaimed that the bill “protects the 2nd Amendment rights of Iowa’s law-abiding citizens.” If they are law-abiding, they’ll get a gun after they pass a background check. Moreover, the Second Amendment does not possess a higher moral ground than any other amendment. The 15th Amendment prohibits each state from denying a citizen the right to vote based on the citizen’s “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” Why isn’t that amendment as inviolate as the Second Amendment, or even more so? Yet Republicans in 43 states are attempting to pass laws that intentionally fail to protect the voting rights of certain people who have as much right to vote as Ms. Reynolds’s constituents have to own guns.

The Second Amendment was not endowed with absolute priority, and I’m sick and tired of hearing that ignorant argument.

Martin S. Protas, Rockville