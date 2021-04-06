Ms. Reynolds proclaimed that the bill “protects the 2nd Amendment rights of Iowa’s law-abiding citizens.” If they are law-abiding, they’ll get a gun after they pass a background check. Moreover, the Second Amendment does not possess a higher moral ground than any other amendment. The 15th Amendment prohibits each state from denying a citizen the right to vote based on the citizen’s “race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” Why isn’t that amendment as inviolate as the Second Amendment, or even more so? Yet Republicans in 43 states are attempting to pass laws that intentionally fail to protect the voting rights of certain people who have as much right to vote as Ms. Reynolds’s constituents have to own guns.
The Second Amendment was not endowed with absolute priority, and I’m sick and tired of hearing that ignorant argument.
Martin S. Protas, Rockville