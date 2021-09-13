Democratic representatives are presently playing out within their own ranks these predictable questions. Will the social benefits we propose best reflect our nation’s values? How can we pay for all that we want? In recent times, both major parties have avoided facing the fact that aspirations and accountability are two sides of the same coin. Can the moderate and liberal Democrats do any better? They have an extraordinary opportunity to show that they can contend with the knotty conundrums entailed in paying for social programs. It necessitates agreeing that differing opinions are to be respected because no one is correct. Frankly, it is more comfortable to take one side of a quandary than wrestle with all of it.