Eugene Robinson’s Oct. 8 op-ed, “How dumb can a nation get and still survive?,” raised a crucial issue in a blunt but necessary way.

 Perhaps the most important lesson I learned in college was that knowledge and inquiry should lead to the responsible discussion of public issues; in my view, no lesson is more integral to the functioning of a democracy. As Mr. Robinson and others, such as Yale historian Timothy Snyder, suggest, democracy requires an educated — factually informed — citizenry. Public education, unfortunately, is a highly contentious realm, with local school boards often preferring high school curriculums that are watered down and careful to avoid giving the slightest offense to traditionalists.

I used to teach history at a community college and was struck by how narrow and superficial most students’ historical learning had been before they reached college. At various times, a student would ask me, “Why haven’t we been taught this before?” 

Gregory J. Shibley, Midlothian