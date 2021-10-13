Perhaps the most important lesson I learned in college was that knowledge and inquiry should lead to the responsible discussion of public issues; in my view, no lesson is more integral to the functioning of a democracy. As Mr. Robinson and others, such as Yale historian Timothy Snyder, suggest, democracy requires an educated — factually informed — citizenry. Public education, unfortunately, is a highly contentious realm, with local school boards often preferring high school curriculums that are watered down and careful to avoid giving the slightest offense to traditionalists.