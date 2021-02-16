We know from the United Nations Environment Program and other scientists that the next pandemic will likely be caused by animal farming. We know antibiotic resistance is a growing threat made worse by the use of antibiotics on farms. And we know that the climate impact of meat production is greater than that of all cars, planes and trucks in the world combined.
But we have a solution: We can give consumers everything they like about meat, the entire culinary experience, but using plants or cultivating animal cells directly, with no contribution to pandemic risk or antibiotic resistance and a fraction of the adverse climate impact.
Pandemics and climate change are global threats that demand a global solution, led by governments. It is time for the U.S. government to prioritize the project of creating meat from plants and cultivating it directly from cells.
Bruce Friedrich, Washington
The writer is executive director of the Good Food Institute.