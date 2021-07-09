That is why, to this liberal American citizen, no symbol is more evocative of liberty to the 47 million immigrants here as well as to countless people worldwide than the Statue of Liberty.
Are people by the millions trying to enter Russia? China? France? Kenya? The list of other nations is endless. It is America, with all its obvious faults and problems, that has been and remains the beacon to the world.
Mr. Kennicott’s divisive essay somehow avoided that central fact of universal human desire and attempted to belittle the Iron Lady presiding over New York Harbor, and by obvious extension belittle America for its imperfections. But Lady Liberty, and the ideals and hopes she represents, is too big to be so easily cut down.
Gus Bauman, Silver Spring