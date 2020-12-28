Indeed, though he voted to acquit President Trump, he said he thought Mr. Trump was guilty but had learned his lesson. Really? And remind us how Mr. Alexander supported a second relief act when the House bill arrived in May. And of course Mr. Alexander immediately condemned the Trump-led conspiracy pack. Not! He did finally acknowledge the victory of President-elect Joe Biden six weeks after the election, so that makes him a real hero!
Mr. Alexander noted that Tennessee was a Democratic one-party state 50 years ago. But Tennessee turned to Republicans only after the Civil Rights Act and after the segregationists moved away from the Democratic Party.
Please don’t pretend Mr. Alexander has acted in a way appropriate to the paragon Mr. Will described.
Steven Chinn, New York