My wife and I are Maryland Democrats who have supported Gov. Larry Hogan (R).  Overall, we believe he has done a good job for the state, until now. His recent pronouncement that he would not vote for President Trump, but that as a Republican, he could also not vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden demonstrated a lack of courage and an abdication of his civic responsibility [“Hogan casts a write-in vote for Ronald Reagan,” Politics & The Nation, Oct. 18]. He set a terrible and destructive example for all citizens regardless of party at a time when thoughtful, constructive leadership is in short supply and badly needed.  

This election is not about party or politics. It is about character and who we are as a people and culture. Through a democratic process, we are presented with two principal options. As citizens, if we are to be true to our civil obligations, we need to choose from the options presented to us through the will of the people.  

While he is certainly within his constitutionally protected rights to do so, Mr. Hogan’s decision to throw away his vote by writing in the name of a dead president rather than vote for a Democrat is a cowardly political stunt to garner favor among more moderate Republicans for his misguided personal political ambitions. By so doing, he places himself, like many in his party and those of President Trump, on the wrong side of history and in favor of policies and beliefs that are no longer shared by the majority of American citizens today. 

Now, more than ever, we need real leaders and leadership, not political hacks who constantly place their own ambitions above the needs of the country.

Kenneth Giunta, North Potomac