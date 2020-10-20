This election is not about party or politics. It is about character and who we are as a people and culture. Through a democratic process, we are presented with two principal options. As citizens, if we are to be true to our civil obligations, we need to choose from the options presented to us through the will of the people.
While he is certainly within his constitutionally protected rights to do so, Mr. Hogan’s decision to throw away his vote by writing in the name of a dead president rather than vote for a Democrat is a cowardly political stunt to garner favor among more moderate Republicans for his misguided personal political ambitions. By so doing, he places himself, like many in his party and those of President Trump, on the wrong side of history and in favor of policies and beliefs that are no longer shared by the majority of American citizens today.
Now, more than ever, we need real leaders and leadership, not political hacks who constantly place their own ambitions above the needs of the country.
Kenneth Giunta, North Potomac