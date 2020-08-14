By sending out absentee ballot applications instead of actual ballots, Mr. Hogan is guaranteeing that even if voters return the applications in a timely fashion, many will not receive the ballots in time to mail them back.
Frank Caesar Branchini, Edgewater
After reading about the decision by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to allow “voting centers” in Maryland instead of individual precincts for the upcoming election, I was struck by the contrast with President Trump.
Mr. Hogan had a strong position that drew very vocal objections. Despite his reservations, he listened and compromised on a solution that seems quite reasonable even though it isn’t his preference.
That’s leadership, and I think it shows why he is so popular as a “red” governor in a “blue” state.
Jay Weinstein, Bethesda