Forcing people to vote in a limited number of locations during a pandemic, as proposed by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), could suppress voter turnout in a heavily Democratic state. Having a very limited number of voting locations will guarantee overcrowding and long lines. It will make it much harder for working people, people without cars and anyone without the stamina to stand on line for hours to vote. And, of course, it won’t be just a coincidence that the lines will be longest in Baltimore City and Montgomery and Prince George’s counties — the three most heavily Democratic jurisdictions. 

By sending out absentee ballot applications instead of actual ballots, Mr. Hogan is guaranteeing that even if voters return the applications in a timely fashion, many will not receive the ballots in time to mail them back. 

Frank Caesar Branchini, Edgewater

After reading about the decision by Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to allow “voting centers” in Maryland instead of individual precincts for the upcoming election, I was struck by the contrast with President Trump.

Mr. Hogan had a strong position that drew very vocal objections. Despite his reservations, he listened and compromised on a solution that seems quite reasonable even though it isn’t his preference.

That’s leadership, and I think it shows why he is so popular as a “red” governor in a “blue” state.

Jay Weinstein, Bethesda