The Post recently published an editorial arguing that Chicago schools wouldn’t have reopened without mayoral control [“The merits of mayoral control,” Feb. 19]. That position may be true, but a viewpoint that lauds mayoral control by undermining teachers’ voices and unions is misguided and dangerous. 

During a training session last month with the youth voice organization Mikva Challenge, I heard Chicago teachers share why teachers were so earnestly considering striking. It wasn’t simply because educators don’t yet want to go back to in-person learning or because we are undervaluing the impact of the pandemic on students. It’s because the initial Chicago plan provided no preference for teachers to get vaccinated and was conducted in a top-down way that marginalized valid safety concerns. The fear of returning is not isolated to educators; families, particularly Black and Latino families, are reticent to send kids back to school. 

Even though mayoral control is complicated, research from Rutgers political scientist Domingo Morel shows that when states take power away from elected school boards, the change is primarily about race and power rather than the false facade of concerns over academic progress. As a fellow with EmpowerEd in D.C., I have worked for the past three years to tackle D.C.’s teacher turnover crisis, the gap in teacher diversity and a lack of responsiveness to community concerns such as principal firings — which all stem partly from our top-down system of mayoral control.

As we discuss reopening and education governance, let’s not be confused about how our system really works, and for whom.

Benjamin Williams, Washington

The writer is a high school teacher

and a policy and advocacy fellow

at EmpowerEd.