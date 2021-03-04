Even though mayoral control is complicated, research from Rutgers political scientist Domingo Morel shows that when states take power away from elected school boards, the change is primarily about race and power rather than the false facade of concerns over academic progress. As a fellow with EmpowerEd in D.C., I have worked for the past three years to tackle D.C.’s teacher turnover crisis, the gap in teacher diversity and a lack of responsiveness to community concerns such as principal firings — which all stem partly from our top-down system of mayoral control.
As we discuss reopening and education governance, let’s not be confused about how our system really works, and for whom.
Benjamin Williams, Washington
The writer is a high school teacher
and a policy and advocacy fellow
at EmpowerEd.