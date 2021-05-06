The April 30 Digest item “Deputies were slain after 2 other killings” [Politics & the Nation] gave a brief mention of two sheriff’s deputies being shot and killed in North Carolina. The same week, 394 new names were engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, bringing the total number of policing’s fallen heroes to 22,611. Yet, not a word or even a photo about this story appeared in The Post.

For most of the past year, however, there has been front-page coverage of anti-police protests, police use-of-force incidents involving Black people and, of course, the Derek Chauvin trial. Mr. Chauvin got the justice he deserved, but his case has led to an unjust, broad-brush vilification of law enforcement. 

We should never forget that some 900,000 officers do an honorable job serving and protecting their communities at great personal risk. Already this year, 95 of those officers did not make it home alive at the end of their shift. An occasional nod to their service and sacrifice would seem only fair.

Craig W. Floyd, McLean

The writer is president and chief executive of Citizens Behind the Badge.