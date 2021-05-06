For most of the past year, however, there has been front-page coverage of anti-police protests, police use-of-force incidents involving Black people and, of course, the Derek Chauvin trial. Mr. Chauvin got the justice he deserved, but his case has led to an unjust, broad-brush vilification of law enforcement.
We should never forget that some 900,000 officers do an honorable job serving and protecting their communities at great personal risk. Already this year, 95 of those officers did not make it home alive at the end of their shift. An occasional nod to their service and sacrifice would seem only fair.
Craig W. Floyd, McLean
The writer is president and chief executive of Citizens Behind the Badge.