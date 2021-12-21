Lawrence H. Summers continues to make the case that he should have been Time magazine’s Person of the Year. He is, and has been, a voice of reason and caution about inflation and its danger throughout 2021.

Since March, when the $1.9 trillion covid-19 relief bill passed, he was the Cassandra who said it was unnecessary and dangerous because the economy was already on a steady recovery. He warned it would help fuel the inflation we are experiencing today.

Now, in his Dec. 17 Friday Opinion column, “The Fed’s words don’t measure up to inflation’s challenge,” Mr. Summers raised a new flag about the Federal Reserve’s slow response to what was once “transitory” inflation. Once more, he sees a response that is timid and “behind the curve.” In addition, he fears that the Build Back Better bill, which would add $1.75 trillion into the already overheated economy, is ill conceived and dangerous. He predicted that the fight against growing inflation will make a soft economic landing in 2022 unlikely.

He might be considered old school because he believes the money supply matters and it is intimately connected to rising prices. Nevertheless, he is courageous for challenging the political positions of his own party and for his economic prescience.

Michael Henry, College Park