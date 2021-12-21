Now, in his Dec. 17 Friday Opinion column, “The Fed’s words don’t measure up to inflation’s challenge,” Mr. Summers raised a new flag about the Federal Reserve’s slow response to what was once “transitory” inflation. Once more, he sees a response that is timid and “behind the curve.” In addition, he fears that the Build Back Better bill, which would add $1.75 trillion into the already overheated economy, is ill conceived and dangerous. He predicted that the fight against growing inflation will make a soft economic landing in 2022 unlikely.