Now, in his Dec. 17 Friday Opinion column, “The Fed’s words don’t measure up to inflation’s challenge,” Mr. Summers raised a new flag about the Federal Reserve’s slow response to what was once “transitory” inflation. Once more, he sees a response that is timid and “behind the curve.” In addition, he fears that the Build Back Better bill, which would add $1.75 trillion into the already overheated economy, is ill conceived and dangerous. He predicted that the fight against growing inflation will make a soft economic landing in 2022 unlikely.
He might be considered old school because he believes the money supply matters and it is intimately connected to rising prices. Nevertheless, he is courageous for challenging the political positions of his own party and for his economic prescience.
Michael Henry, College Park