Confronting the truth about our country’s founding, and its policies and practices, is the only way for it to make real the words of our national anthem: “the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
Vivian B. Bland, Marriottsville
Historian Mary Fulbrook claims that the very Vergangenheitsaufarbeitung, or Vergangenheitsbewältigung, that Michele L. Norris discussed in her June 6 essay led to a collective guilt culture — one in which the legacy of the German Nazi past has created an incorporation of collective shame and a willingness to take on guilt for the nation’s past atrocities.
That collective guilt, communicated across generations through educational and commemorative means, has also spawned an alarming revisionist history. Alternative for Germany (AfD), a populist, far-right party founded in 2013, has effectively leveraged the duties and taboos spawned from the nation’s identity of guilt, both challenging the perceived misplaced fixation on the Nationalist Socialist period and the pro-immigration policies that Chancellor Angela Merkel promoted.
Ms. Norris was correct in her assertion that the United States needs to engage in a truthful, full reckoning of its recent and more distant past, no matter how painful or uncomfortable. However, it is worth considering if such a complete accounting should replicate the hitherto dichotomous narrative favored in Germany.
Grace Wermenbol, Arlington