Let’s spend less time on placing blame and focus on learning from past mistakes. Change is hard. It takes time. It is vital to our democracy.
Madeline Delahan, Washington
In the summer of 1957, when I was 15, I was hitchhiking to my part-time job as a stock boy at the Guess Your Age stand at Glen Echo Amusement Park. One day, I was picked up by a Black man driving a delivery van. As we drove toward the park, he asked me, “Are they letting colored folks in the park now?” “They don’t allow Negroes into Glen Echo?” I asked. He smiled. “Not yet,” he replied. I was flabbergasted; that was my introduction to systemic racism.
I am truly happy that Michael Gerson has finally understood just how toxic systemic racism is and just how destructive it has been for far too long. I truly hope and pray that his fellow conservatives also wake up to this social evil and, instead of moaning about cancel culture, decide finally to do something to bring an end to it.
Michael D. Abell, Marriottsville