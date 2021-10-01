Opinion: Leave it to voters to decide who is responsible for this mess
Today at 5:01 p.m. EDT
Today at 5:01 p.m. EDT
The Post editorial board perpetuates the partisan finger-pointing thatpoisons our legislative process in its Sept. 26 editorial “Default should be unthinkable.”
It is well to point out the peril that awaits the United States and the rest of the world. But assigning fault and casting blame on the duly elected representatives of Americans is not news. Please just sound the alarm and leave it to voters to decide who is responsible.