If Gary Janetti, its creator, thinks this is “super funny,” I do sincerely wonder about his mind-set. Lampooning older members of this prestigious family has always occurred with varying degrees of appropriate taste, but you don’t make your central character a nasty, foul-mouthed, narcissistic child. In a what has been a very difficult year, Prince George has experienced loss from the death of his great-grandfather and other upheavals. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children are a modern, outward-facing family and to witness their eldest son being cruelly manipulated in this way is another cross they shouldn’t have to bear. Their shoulders have had to be broad, but their son has not yet got that agency. Mr. Janetti, leave the children out of it.