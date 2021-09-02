Now, the American University of Afghanistan students — almost half of whom are women and whose names were given to the Taliban to enable their evacuation — are left to hide from the Taliban in Kabul. The university, where the Taliban previously massacred students, has been captured. The students’ only crime? Daring to be educated.
As an educator and veteran who served in the Middle East, I am embarrassed that the United States appears to be betraying young women and men who believed U.S. promises and risked everything to learn. The Afghanistan war must end. But the United States must still save the students.
Alan Kennedy, Williamsburg, Va.
The writer is a captain in the
Colorado Army National Guard. The views expressed are his own.
Regarding the Aug. 29 front-page article “Fateful choices: The day the U.S. lost its longest war in Kabul”:
Stop the drama. Correct the history. Cease berating President Biden. The United States did not lose the war in Afghanistan on Aug. 15, 2021; it lost the war on Sept. 14, 2001, when an excitable and witless Congress passed the Authorization for Use of Military Force against those behind the Sept. 11 attacks that allowed then-President George W. Bush to launch Operation Enduring Freedom and invade Afghanistan on Oct. 7, 2001.
One year and five months later, on March 19, 2003, the United States launched an air attack on Iraq, followed by a ground invasion the next day. The Bush administration preceded those attacks with shameful lies.
Indeed, since a courageous Mr. Biden started carrying out the “deal” the Trump administration made with the Taliban, reporting has been unduly harsh on Mr. Biden, unnecessarily dramatic and lacking in common sense and historical accuracy.
Diane M.T. North,
Hendersonville, N.C.
In his Aug. 29 op-ed, “Afghanistan policy hints at a wobbly, impulsive U.S.,” George F. Will blamed President Biden for an “America First” policy. I have news for Mr. Will: “America First” was the slogan of President Donald Trump, an echo of America’s Nazi sympathizers circa 1940.
Mr. Trump signed an agreement calling for the complete withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in 2021. Mr. Trump withdrew about 80 percent of the troops from Afghanistan during his presidency. Mr. Trump continued to call for the withdrawal “as close to” his May 1 date as possible.
It’s a reasonable position to say we needed to bring the troops home because the war was lost strategically. It’s a reasonable position to say we should have borne the burden of assisting our Afghan allies indefinitely, for generations if need be. It is not a reasonable position to put the full blame for the outcome on Mr. Biden for completing the policy that Mr. Trump set in motion the year before.
Zachary Levine, Rockville