It’s obvious to all that, in violation of an agreement with the United States a year ago, the Taliban has been responsible since then for thousands of civilian and Afghan military killings, obstructing the progress of intra-Afghan peace talks, allowing terror groups such as al-Qaeda to remain in the country and returning its comrades to the battlefield after their negotiated release by the Afghan government.
Mr. Von Drehle fixates on who bears the blame for the dishonorable surrender that U.S. withdrawal would represent. But there’s a more important set of questions: Who will bear the responsibility for the almost certain humanitarian and security crisis that U.S. abandonment of Afghanistan will trigger? And knowing the deadly stakes now, why advocate a course of action that betrays millions of Afghans and invites terrorist groups to once again threaten the region and the world — including citizens of the United States?
Annie Pforzheimer, New York
The writer is former deputy chief of mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and a member of the steering committee the
Alliance in Support of the Afghan People.