Afghanistan is collapsing because its government is one of the most corrupt in the world and lacks the allegiance of its own people. It also treats its own common soldiers abominably. Without massive waves of U.S. development and military assistance to the Afghan government, totaling over $130 billion since the invasion of 2001, the Taliban would have taken over long ago. The special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, John Sopko, estimates that about one-third of U.S. assistance has vanished in waste, fraud and abuse. He also testified to Congress last year that the Afghan military is “a hopeless nightmare and a disaster.”