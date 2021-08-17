Rob Weinzimer, Silver Spring
Afghanistan is collapsing because its government is one of the most corrupt in the world and lacks the allegiance of its own people. It also treats its own common soldiers abominably. Without massive waves of U.S. development and military assistance to the Afghan government, totaling over $130 billion since the invasion of 2001, the Taliban would have taken over long ago. The special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, John Sopko, estimates that about one-third of U.S. assistance has vanished in waste, fraud and abuse. He also testified to Congress last year that the Afghan military is “a hopeless nightmare and a disaster.”
On a scale of zero to 100, Afghanistan’s corruption rating is 19, according to Transparency International data, just one notch above North Korea. Don’t cry for the kleptocrats in Kabul who have lived well while their people remain mired in poverty. The Taliban isn’t heroic, but the regime it has conquered is dishonorable and has no legitimate claim on further U.S. support. We should save our tears for the Afghan people.
Brad Swanson, Vienna
Max Boot’s Aug. 12 op-ed, “The Biden administration’s Afghan policy is delusional,” failed to articulate the objectives and strategy for the United States to stay and renew the fight against the Taliban.
The situation is indeed unfortunate for those Afghans looking for a more enlightened life, but the current collapse of the Afghan army after years of training and supply of munitions bespeaks a much more fundamental problem that more U.S. involvement cannot remedy: a lack of national leadership and national will in Afghanistan. Mr. Boot’s column overlooked the fact that the Taliban overran cities such as Kunduz in 2015, only to be beaten back with U.S. forces, and only to be overrun again six years later — with no better outcome.
Indeed, while the prospect of a reinstated Taliban rule is distasteful to the United States and much of the world, the fact remains that the U.S. interest was in eliminating the forces seeking to attack the United States, such as al-Qaeda or the Islamic State. There is no indication that the Taliban is a direct threat to the United States.
Without an identified problem, a clearly identified objective for U.S. involvement to attain and a strategy for doing so, it appears that Mr. Boot’s column lacks a rationale for the United States to do anything different than President Biden has set in motion.
David P. Yaffe, Arlington
We hear and read about Afghans’ feeling of betrayal by the United States. Yes, they have been betrayed, but mainly by their own government. Their government’s failures of leadership because of ineptitude and corruption extend to the leadership of their armed forces. The tragic results are on view every day.
Katie Wittenberg, Arlington
Colbert I. King’s Aug. 14 op-ed, “Afghanistan’s foreseeable future,” was insightful and interesting, as usual. One bone to pick: Afghanistan is not a military failure; it is a political one. As with Vietnam before it, the U.S. military performed as asked, but political leadership was unable to create the conditions for victory and, at times, hamstrung the military.
Those who served did their jobs, competently and professionally. Those who made decisions using “electability” as a base, not so much.
Hugh McAloon, Springfield
In this moment of finger-pointing about the U.S. defeat in Afghanistan, we should look back to 1980, when the Soviets invaded that country to prop up their surrogate regime. Then-President Jimmy Carter was so angry about the invasion that he initiated arms support for “mujahideen,” who eventually drove the Soviets out. Those mujahideen were the very fighters who evolved into the Taliban. Mr. Carter should have curbed his emotions and avoided U.S. involvement at that time.
Herman J. Cohen, Washington
The writer, a retired Foreign Service
officer, was deputy assistant secretary of state for intelligence and research.