I understand that Mr. Malvo was being influenced by Muhammad, but unless he was brainwashed, Mr. Malvo knew full well that shooting people from ambush was wrong. He was an active participant, not an observer. Mr. Malvo is incarcerated, but he is still alive. His victims are not.
John Hinckley Jr. has been released. It appears Sirhan Sirhan could be paroled. I guess that’s because, well, they are all better now. It’s too bad Charles Manson couldn’t hang on for a few more years. His turn might have been next.
Sympathy should go to the victims and their families, not Mr. Malvo.
Ross Shaver, Laurel