Denying medical care to transgender children, with no basis in medical science, to play to their base is unspeakably inhumane and akin to the sacrificing of animals in training for dog fighting. Which is illegal. Denying transgender girls the opportunity to participate in sports denies children who already have a difficult time the opportunity to do something that makes them feel good about themselves.
Denying medical care does not prevent children from being transgender. It just makes their lives more miserable and their inevitable transition at an older age more difficult and more expensive. And it leads to more suicides.
Politicians need to leave children out of their games and pick on people their own size.
Dee Halzack, Lowell, Mass.