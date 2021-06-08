Hopefully, Mr. Manchin’s words will resonate in state legislatures across the country. Several Republican-led legislatures have adopted significant changes to voting laws without any Democratic votes and even with some Republican opposition. Democrats reasonably fear that these partisan voting laws are not designed to protect democracy, but are instead designed to help keep Republican lawmakers in power.
Securing bipartisan support for voting legislation cannot be a requirement reserved only for Democrats. As Mr. Manchin said, “American democracy is something special, it is bigger than one party, or the tweet-filled partisan attack politics of the moment.” And those in power, whether Democrat or Republican, federal or state, have a “responsibility to do more to unite this country before it is too late.”
Jason V. Morgan, Vienna
Sen. Joe Manchin III, my fellow American, ask not what your country can do for West Virginia, ask what West Virginia can do for her country.
Tim Mannello, Williamsport, Pa.